    Mahadev betting app probe: Chhattisgarh police arrest five in Maharashtra

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Chhattisgarh police have arrested five persons from Maharashtra in connection with their probe into online betting through the Mahadev app and brought them to the state capital Raipur, police said on Thursday.

    A team from the anti- and cyber units of Raipur police recently arrested them from a residential apartment on the outskirts of Pune, an official said.

    One of them hails from Pune, while the rest are residents of the Bhilai city in Chhattisgarh.

    They operated through the Mahadev-Reddy Anna 15 app, he said.

    The police have recovered 56 ATM cards, 47 mobile phones, 35 chequebooks, 20 bank passbooks, seven online betting kits, six laptops and a few other gadgets from the five.

    The five told the police that they had borrowed 50 bank accounts from their acquaintances and others for a commission to channel the money generated through the online cricket betting racket, he said.

    The seized laptops and mobile phones point to transactions worth crores of rupees, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. — PTI

    Court summons Yediyurappa on July 15 in POCSO case
