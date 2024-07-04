back to top
    India
    India

    High court asks ASI to submit Bhojshala survey report by July 15

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday granted 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of to submit its survey report of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex in the state's Dhar district.

    The court ordered the ASI to present the complete report of the nearly three-month-long survey on the premises of the disputed 11th-century monument, the subject of a wrangle between Hindus and Muslims, by July 15.

    According to the previous order of the high court, the ASI was required to submit its complete survey report of the complex by July 2, but the agency moved a plea on the last day seeking another four weeks for the report submission.

    In the plea, ASI contended that the Hyderabad-based Geophysical Institute had sought three weeks to study the huge data collected during the Ground Penetrating Radar-Geographic Information System survey of the medieval-era structure and submit a final report.

    The bench of Justice Sushruta Arvind Dharmadhikari and Duppala Venkata Ramana said on Thursday that sufficient time has already been given to the ASI.

     

     

     

    Mahadev betting app probe: Chhattisgarh police arrest five in Maharashtra
