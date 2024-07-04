back to top
    Court summons Yediyurappa on July 15 in POCSO case
    Court summons Yediyurappa on July 15 in POCSO case

    A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued summons to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to appear before it on July 15 in connection with a POCSO Act case filed against him.

    The Criminal Investigation Department had filed a charge sheet against the BJP leader at Fast Track Court 1 for POCSO Act cases here on June 27.

    A day later, the Karnataka high court extended its interim order restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa after allowing the prosecution to file objections to the petition filed by him seeking quashing of the FIR against him, and then adjourned a further hearing by two weeks.

    The CID, probing charges against Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting a minor girl, has alleged in the charge sheet that he and three other accused paid money to the alleged victim and her mother to buy their silence.

    The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has been charged under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Rahul Gandhi to meet stampede survivors on Friday
