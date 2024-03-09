Search
JammuMaha Shivratri celebrated, Shankaracharya Temple adorned with lights
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Maha Shivratri celebrated, Shankaracharya Temple adorned with lights

By: Northlines

Date:

Ganderbal, Mar 08: Amidst a jubilant atmosphere, Maha Shivratri, locally known as ‘Herath', was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Kheer Bhawani Temple in the Tulmullah area of Ganderbal district.

Devotees, including Kashmiri Pandits, gathered at the temple to pay homage to Mata Ragniya Devi, fondly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani. The temple premises exuded a festive aura as devotees engaged in special prayers, seeking peace and prosperity for the region.

The devotees were seen offering milk, ghee, bel leaves and water to Shivlingam and chanting Vedic mantras for peace and the well-being of humanity.

On the occasion, the Shankaracharya Temple, a prominent temple in Srinagar city, was adorned with colourful lights and echoed with the chanting of hymns as devotees gathered to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Amidst the serene ambience of the temple, devotees offered flowers and fruits and asked for a blessing from lord Shiva. The atmosphere resonated with spiritual energy as devotees immersed themselves in prayer.

 

Previous article
‘This pulpit has always supported peace’: Mirwaiz Umar at Jamia Masjid Wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Herath
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘This pulpit has always supported peace’: Mirwaiz Umar at Jamia Masjid Wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Herath

Northlines Northlines -
Rehan Qayoom Mir Srinagar, Mar 08 (KNO): Mirwaiz- Muhammad Umar Farooq...

Ex-MLA Javid Baig joins NC

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 08: Javid Hussain Baig, former MLA and nephew...

Maha Shivratri celebrated with religious fervour across J&K Shankaracharya Temple adorned with lights

Northlines Northlines -
  Jammu Tawi, Mar 8: Amid the chants of 'Har...

RS MPs write to LG Sinha for regularising CIC Operators in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 8: In the backdrop of Community...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.