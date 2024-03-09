Maha Shivratri celebrated, Shankaracharya Temple adorned with lights

Ganderbal, Mar 08: Amidst a jubilant atmosphere, Maha Shivratri, locally known as ‘Herath', was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Kheer Bhawani Temple in the Tulmullah area of Ganderbal district.

Devotees, including Kashmiri Pandits, gathered at the temple to pay homage to Mata Ragniya Devi, fondly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani. The temple premises exuded a festive aura as devotees engaged in special prayers, seeking peace and prosperity for the region.

The devotees were seen offering milk, ghee, bel leaves and water to Shivlingam and chanting Vedic mantras for peace and the well-being of humanity.

On the occasion, the Shankaracharya Temple, a prominent temple in Srinagar city, was adorned with colourful lights and echoed with the chanting of hymns as devotees gathered to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Amidst the serene ambience of the temple, devotees offered flowers and fruits and asked for a blessing from lord Shiva. The atmosphere resonated with spiritual energy as devotees immersed themselves in prayer.