    India

    Madhav calls RSS his Mother, hails BJP leadership after appointment as J&K Poll In-Charge

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Describing the RSS as his mother, Ram Madhav on Wednesday expressed gratefulness to the Hindutva organisation for making an “exception” by allowing him to return to the BJP and also to the party's top brass after his appointment as one of its two in-charges for the  and Assembly polls.

    Madhav, a RSS executive member, returned to political duties on Tuesday with the appointment, a move which surprised many political watchers as he was relieved of his political responsibilities in the BJP in 2021 during his previous tenure. He had then returned to the RSS, his parent organisation.

    In a post on X, the former BJP general secretary also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “singular and statesmanly mission” to continue to provide good governance to people of Jammu and Kashmir by “fulfilling his commitment of handing over reins of power to them through free and fair elections” after Article 370 was scrapped.

    He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said he is the “man-to-go” in these election and “always for the party” and party president J P Nadda for reposing faith in him.

    Lauding the RSS, he said, “Sangh is my mother. We generally don't talk much about it publicly. But I must acknowledge the exception given by the Sangh leadership in my case to return to party work and the wholehearted support extended to me in the new assignment.” Madhav was appointed the in-charge for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. He was a general secretary in the BJP between 2015-20 and worked as its points person for the erstwhile state as well as the Northeast region.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

