back to top
Search
    JammuIn Mission Mode, 28,636 defacements removed within 72 hours across J&K
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    In Mission Mode, 28,636 defacements removed within 72 hours across J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Effective enforcement of provisions of MCC in J&K

    , Aug 21: The J&K Election Department has removed more than 28 thousand defacements across the  Jammu and within 72 hours after the announcement of J&K Assembly Election 2024.

    With the announcement of Assembly Election in Jammu and Kashmir on 16 August 2024 by Election Commission of (ECI), the Commission had issued directions for the effective enforcement of provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in J&K Union Territory.

    Taking the ECI directives regarding the implementation of MCC after the announcement elections into the consideration, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu & Kashmir, P K Pole directed the enforcement wing of the department to remove all the wall-writing, posters, banners or defacement in any other form on the Government properties and others in no time.

    Acting swiftly, the enforcement wing removed as many as 28,636 defacements across the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory within 72 hours from the announcement of election, a statement from the office of CEO said.

    As many as 1837 wall-writing, 9276 posters, 5661 banners and 11,862 other defacements from Government, Public and private properties were removed by Flying Squads and MCC teams in a mission mode in last 72 hours across the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

    The action was aimed at ensuring that no political advertisement at the cost of public exchequer be displayed prominently in Government, public and private properties during the MCC restricted period.

    The J&K election department is committed to work in tandem with all stakeholders to ensure level-playing field for all contestants during the MCC-restricted period, the CEO said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Madhav calls RSS his Mother, hails BJP leadership after appointment as J&K Poll In-Charge
    Next article
    No doctor to give him CPR, elderly dies at Jammu Hospital; inquiry ordered
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    CS stresses for improving Challan disposals, strictness against traffic offenders

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired...

    J&K Police arrest couple with 166 bottles of wine

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Police on Wednesday arrested a couple...

    Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto; promises statehood restoration, 500 units free electricity

    Northlines Northlines -
    Announces first list of 8 candidates for J&K Elections SRINAGAR,...

    No doctor to give him CPR, elderly dies at Jammu Hospital; inquiry ordered

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 21: A 71-year-old man died on Wednesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CS stresses for improving Challan disposals, strictness against traffic offenders

    Seasoned Bureaucrat Govind Mohan to take charge as Union Home Secretary

    151 Sitting MPs, MLAs face cases of crimes against women, 16...