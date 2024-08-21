117 Smart City Projects completed in Jammu, 10 Under Execution

JAMMU, Aug 21: A total of 117 smart city projects have been completed, while 10 others, including the ambitious Tawi River Front development project, are at different stages of execution, an official said on Monday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Devansh Yadav, the newly appointed Jammu Municipal Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL).

JSCL is a special purpose vehicle launched in August 2017 to give a new look to the city of temples.

The Tawi river front project is being developed on the lines of the Sabarmati river front in Gujarat. It aims to enhance the aesthetic value of the water body by improving natural purifying capabilities and promoting environmental and urban infrastructure sustainability.

During the meeting, Yadav stressed that the success of the smart cities mission hinges not only on the timely completion of projects but also on their ability to address the real needs and aspirations of the people.

The Tawi River Front Project, a flagship initiative, is aimed at revitalising the Tawi River and its surroundings, the official said.

Earlier, Yadav conducted a maiden visit to inspect the Electric-Bus Depot in the city's Bhagwati Nagar area.

During the tour, the JMC commissioner was apprised of the current status of the electric bus fleet, which consists of 95 buses operating across 24 routes, with five buses reserved, the official said.

The fleet includes 18 intracity routes, serving the urban core of Jammu, and six intercity routes, connecting surrounding areas.

Yadav also instructed the officials to explore the feasibility of introducing a dedicated electric bus service for women, the official said.