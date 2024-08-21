AAP to contest Assembly Election in J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced that it will contest the next month assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir with “full strength”.

AAP leader Imran Hussain said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been exploited by the leaders for their own political gains and on religious issues and AAP is the lone party in the country which is delivering for the common man.

“It is big news for the people that AAP is going to contest the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir”, Hussain told media persons in Srinagar today.

“I appeal to the people to differentiate between the original and duplicate. AAP is the only party governing successfully in Delhi and Punjab on the role model of Arvind Kejriwal who is the only model in the whole of India who delivers”, Hussain said.

The notification for the first phase of the Assembly poll in J&K was issued on Tuesday and political parties are gearing up for the election that are being held after a gap of 10 years.

The AAP leader said that the party will provide free electricity and water besides world class health treatment in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

“AAP will fight the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir with full strength and for that I congratulate the people here”, he said.

Hussain said that Kashmir is the crown of India and almighty has bestowed it with a lot of natural resources. But he alleged that whoever came into power here used these resources for the safeguard of their own purpose and their chairs.

The AAP leader said “that 70 percent electricity is being generated from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir and from Delhi we are purchasing to provide free to Punjab.. was it not the right for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. When we can provide free water to the people of Delhi and Punjab..why not for the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he questioned.

Hussain said AAP will provide free education to all children irrespective of rich or poor besides free medicine to all citizens.

“I appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal's AAP to form the next government to serve the people in J&K,” he added.