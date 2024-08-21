back to top
    Command, Control Centres set up to check poll code violations during J&K Assembly Polls

    , Aug 21: Jammu and authorities on Wednesday set up command and control centres in Jammu and Srinagar to check violations of the Model Code of Conduct in force for the upcoming assembly elections, officials said.

    The centres have been established at the offices of chief electoral officer at the twin capital cities to curb the spread of misinformation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, an official statement said.

    Round-the-clock control rooms have also been made functional in all 20 deputy commissioners' offices.

    The model code of conduct came into force in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with the announcement of the schedule for the assembly elections in the Union Territory.

    Assembly polls will be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

    Equipped with state-of-the- infrastructure, the command and control centres would keep a close vigil on all poll-related activities, ensuring prompt action, including against any suspected case of fake news, said the statement from the office of the chief electoral officer.

    “In addition to electronic channels, the Command and Control Centre is also keeping a strict vigil on social media channels and media portals and accounts vis à vis media monitoring on such elements who may attempt to build any such narrative which can prove detrimental to the peace and tranquillity in the society, violate ECI norms of MCC applicable to all stakeholders,” it said.

    Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole has appealed to all citizens and political parties to adhere to the guidelines issued by the poll panel in order to maintain the sanctity of the democratic process in the Union Territory.

     

