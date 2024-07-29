Made us proud: PM Modi to Manu Bhaker

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to India's first medal winner at Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker, and said she had covered all gaps left in the wake of her pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics. “Your pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics but today you've covered all gaps and done us proud,” Modi said to Bhaker.



He also asked her if the Indian sports contingent in Paris was satisfied with the government arrangements.

“We have tried to make the best arrangements possible to ensure the comfort our athletes need to win,” PM said to Bhaker, who said the arrangements were high quality.