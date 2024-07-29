Zebronics Zeb Aeon wireless headphones now at unbelievable 50% discounted price

Headphone Deal of the Year – Zebronics Zeb Aeon now at half price with great features

Zebronics is offering its feature-rich wireless headphones Zeb Aeon at a massive 50% discounted price, making it a top value purchase.

The Zeb Aeon impressed us with its sensible design and solid build quality despite being budget friendly. Its padded and adjustable headband ensures comfortable wear. Weighing under 200 grams, it is lightweight and easy to carry around.

While many cheap headphones compromise on sound, Zeb Aeon delight listeners with rich bass from its 40mm drivers. Though not for audiophiles, mainstream music fans and movie buffs will appreciate its loud and immersive output. It also excels in gaming and calls thanks to low latency and clear mic.

Active noise cancellation effectively blocks out ambient noise, letting you enjoy your audio in peace. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity worked well from rooms away. Its battery lasted 50+ hours on a single charge with ANC on, eliminating charging woes.

With simple on-ear controls, USB-C charging and an auxiliary cable, it offers versatility. At half the original price of just Rs. 1999, the Zeb Aeon is a definite recommend for anyone seeking a great sounding, long lasting wireless companion on a budget.