Kamala calls herself underdog; ‘evil, crazy liberal,’ says Trump

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris cast herself as the “underdog” in the presidential race and called her Republican opponent Donald Trump “just plain weird,” while Trump painted Harris as “evil,” “sick” and “unhinged” as the rivals exchanged barbs from afar on Saturday.



Harris campaign raises $200 mn in week



Washington: US Vice-President Kamala Harris's election campaign said on Sunday it had raised $200 million in the week since she became a presidential candidate. “In the week since we got started, @KamalaHarris has raised $200 million. 66% of that is from new donors. We've signed up 170,000 new volunteers,” her deputy campaign manage Rob Flaherty posted on X.

The duelling appearances capped a whirlwind week that saw Harris ascend to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden, 81, dropped his reelection bid under mounting pressure from his fellow Democrats. A series of polls indicate that Harris' entry erased the lead Trump had enjoyed over Biden in a matter of days.

Harris, speaking at a private fundraiser headlined by singer-songwriter James Taylor in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, said much of the rhetoric coming from Trump and his running mate, US Senator JD Vance, was “just plain weird.” Her use of the word “weird” to describe her opponents was part of a new strategy from Democrats.



The Harris campaign called Trump “old and quite weird” following his appearance on Fox News on Thursday, and at least one supporter showed up outside Saturday's event holding a sign proclaiming “Trump is weird.”

As she did during a blitz of campaign stops this week, Harris, 59, again contrasted her background as a prosecutor with Trump's record as a convicted felon and said her bid was about the future, while Trump, 78, wanted to return the country to a “dark past.”



Hours later, Trump unleashed a barrage of hyperbolic attacks at a rally in St Cloud, Minnesota, asserting that Harris would “destroy the country” and criticizing her on issues ranging from public safety to immigration. “If a crazy liberal like Kamala Harris gets in, the American dream is dead,” Trump said, adding that Harris is “even worse” than Biden.

The former president's speech made clear that his short-lived call for unity following the attempt on his life two weeks ago had dissipated altogether.



“I want to be nice. They all say, ‘I think he's changed',” Trump said. “No, I haven't changed. Maybe I've gotten worse.” The former president's event at an 8,000-seat ice hockey arena complied with the US Secret Service's recommendation that he avoid large outdoor events following the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Trump said he would continue to hold outdoor rallies.