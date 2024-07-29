back to top
Search
    Latest NewsKamala calls herself underdog; ‘evil, crazy liberal,’ says Trump
    Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

    Kamala calls herself underdog; ‘evil, crazy liberal,’ says Trump

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris cast herself as the “underdog” in the presidential race and called her Republican opponent Donald Trump “just plain weird,” while Trump painted Harris as “evil,” “sick” and “unhinged” as the rivals exchanged barbs from afar on Saturday.

    Harris campaign raises $200 mn in week

    Washington: US Vice-President Kamala Harris's election campaign said on Sunday it had raised $200 million in the week since she became a presidential candidate. “In the week since we got started, @KamalaHarris has raised $200 million. 66% of that is from new donors. We've signed up 170,000 new volunteers,” her deputy campaign manage Rob Flaherty posted on X.

    The duelling appearances capped a whirlwind week that saw Harris ascend to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden, 81, dropped his reelection bid under mounting pressure from his fellow Democrats. A series of polls indicate that Harris' entry erased the lead Trump had enjoyed over Biden in a matter of days.

    Harris, speaking at a private fundraiser headlined by singer-songwriter James Taylor in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, said much of the rhetoric coming from Trump and his running mate, US Senator JD Vance, was “just plain weird.” Her use of the word “weird” to describe her opponents was part of a new strategy from Democrats.

    The Harris campaign called Trump “old and quite weird” following his appearance on Fox News on Thursday, and at least one supporter showed up outside Saturday's event holding a sign proclaiming “Trump is weird.”

    As she did during a blitz of campaign stops this week, Harris, 59, again contrasted her background as a prosecutor with Trump's record as a convicted felon and said her bid was about the future, while Trump, 78, wanted to return the country to a “dark past.”

    Hours later, Trump unleashed a barrage of hyperbolic attacks at a rally in St Cloud, Minnesota, asserting that Harris would “destroy the country” and criticizing her on issues ranging from public safety to immigration. “If a crazy liberal like Kamala Harris gets in, the American dream is dead,” Trump said, adding that Harris is “even worse” than Biden.

    The former president's speech made clear that his short-lived call for unity following the attempt on his life two weeks ago had dissipated altogether.

    “I want to be nice. They all say, ‘I think he's changed',” Trump said. “No, I haven't changed. Maybe I've gotten worse.” The former president's event at an 8,000-seat ice hockey arena complied with the US Secret Service's recommendation that he avoid large outdoor events following the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Trump said he would continue to hold outdoor rallies.

    Previous article
    Day after 3 die in basement, MCD seals 13 ‘illegal’ coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar
    Next article
    Made us proud: PM Modi to Manu Bhaker
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Made us proud: PM Modi to Manu Bhaker

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to...

    Day after 3 die in basement, MCD seals 13 ‘illegal’ coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 29: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi...

    FCS&CA : All PDS Left Out E-Shram Registrants Asked To Contact Respective AD, TSO For Ration Cards/ Inclusion

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, JULY 28: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies...

    Will go on 28-day fast from August 15 if government doesn’t initiate talks: Sonam Wangchuk

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 28: Climate activist Soman Wangchuk announced...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zebronics Zeb Aeon wireless headphones now at unbelievable 50% discounted price

    Made us proud: PM Modi to Manu Bhaker

    Day after 3 die in basement, MCD seals 13 ‘illegal’ coaching...