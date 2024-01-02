Lt Gen Sachdeva assumes command of Nagrota’s White Knight Corps

Jammu Tawi, Jan 1: Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva has taken charge as the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of Nagrota's strategic White Knight Corps, also known as 16 Corps, succeeding Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain. Lt Gen Sachdeva, previously stationed at the Army Headquarters in the National Capital, officially assumed command on Monday.

Lt Gen Sachdeva's appointment comes amid heightened security concerns in the Pir Panjal region, which witnessed multiple terror attacks in 2023, resulting in the loss of 19 soldiers and 7 civilians in five major incidents. Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified foreign terrorists collaborating with locals to carry out attacks in the region.

The outgoing Corps Commander, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, who succeeded Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, is set to embark on a significant assignment in Dehradun.”