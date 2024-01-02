Lt Gen Sachdeva assumes command of Nagrota’s White Knight Corps

By Northlines -

Tawi, Jan 1: Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva has taken charge as the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of Nagrota's strategic White Knight Corps, also known as 16 Corps, succeeding Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain. Lt Gen Sachdeva, previously stationed at the Army Headquarters in the Capital, officially assumed command on Monday.

Lt Gen Sachdeva's appointment comes amid heightened security concerns in the Pir Panjal region, which witnessed multiple terror attacks in 2023, resulting in the loss of 19 soldiers and 7 civilians in five major incidents. Jammu and Police have identified foreign terrorists collaborating with locals to carry out attacks in the region.

The outgoing Corps Commander, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, who succeeded Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, is set to embark on a significant assignment in Dehradun.”

SHARE
Previous articleAround 50 Armado Vehicles to give more teeth to Army
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR