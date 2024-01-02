Around 50 Armado Vehicles to give more teeth to Army

Jammu Tawi, Jan 1: Around 50 more advanced Armado vehicles will give more teeth to the Indian Army to fight terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In view of the recent attacks on army vehicles in Rajouri and Poonch districts along the Line of Control (LOC), nearly 50 more advanced bullet-proof vehicles have been sanctioned,” official sources added.

They said the introduction of advanced armado vehicles will help the soldiers eliminate the terrorists hiding in the forest.

“With an increase in the number of advanced bullet-proof Armado vehicles in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, the Army will now become more augmented,” sources said.

They added that the bullet-proof Light Specialist Vehicles (ALSVs) are specially designed for the Indian Armed Forces.

“There has been an increase in terrorist attacks in Rajouri and Poonch districts for the last couple of years,” they said, adding that for this reason, there is a renewed focus on defense and administrative machinery in both districts.

“It is expected that soon more such vehicles will be introduced in Rajouri and Poonch districts. The soldiers are using these advanced bullet-proof armado vehicles while traveling in the forested areas of border districts, so that the damage during attacks is minimal,” they revealed.