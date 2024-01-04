‘Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian’, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad says at a Maharashtra event; raises controversy

Ahmednagar, Jan 4 : Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad has courted a controversy with his statements on Lord Ram.



Awhad on Wednesday claimed that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian, contrary to common belief.

This comes a day after BJP MLA Ram Kadam urged the Maharashtra government for a one-day ban on alcohol and meat on the Ayodhya consecration ceremony day on January 22.

“Ram is ours. Ram belongs to the Bahujans. Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian,” Awhad said while addressing an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi on Wednesday.

Awhad said, “Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food?”