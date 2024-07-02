back to top
Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters

By: Northlines

Date:

An unfortunate incident was narrowly averted in Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, when a group of five tourists from Uttar Pradesh found themselves in a life-threatening situation. The tourists had arrived at the popular Banair Khud water stream around 9 am to enjoy a morning bath. However, heavy overnight rainfall caused a sudden surge in the water levels, trapping the group amid the gushing waters.

Thankfully, a timely rescue operation swung into action. Police personnel, home guard jawans and local fire department staff collaborated effectively to rescue all five tourists from the swollen stream. Local residents also played a crucial part, ensuring everyone's safe evacuation from the area. Their combined efforts likely saved multiple lives on the day.

The episode serves as a warning for other visitors. Tourist spots around flowing waters can turn risky during the monsoon season due to unpredictable changes in water levels. The state government has repeatedly advised restricting visits to such areas, especially when rains lash the regions. However, some tourists continue taking unwise risks by disregarding safety guidelines.

This recent Kangra incident is reminiscent of the tragic drowning of five people, including children, at a waterfall in Maharashtra's Lonavala area on Sunday. Both cases underscore the need for heightened precautions near rivers, streams and landslide-prone locations during the monsoon months. A prompt and coordinated response from local authorities undoubtedly helped avert a similar family tragedy in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday.

Goods train derails in Haryana’s Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
Himachal seeks Rs 5000 cr more for disaster-proofing fragile infrastructure
