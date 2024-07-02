Goods train derails in Haryana’s Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

A goods train met with an accident early Friday morning near Taraori, Karnal, causing major disruptions to rail traffic on the crucial Delhi-Ambala route. Around 4-4:30 am, several containers from the freight train veered off the tracks for unknown reasons. Thankfully, no casualties were reported from the incident.

Railway authorities responded swiftly by suspending train movements in both directions to evaluate the situation. Efforts are now underway to remove the fallen containers and repair any track damage, allowing normal services to resume. Officials are also investigating the root cause, which could potentially be due to technical malfunctions or human error.

An estimated 8 containers came off the tracks as the goods train was traveling from Ambala to Delhi. Rail operations between the two cities have come to a standstill until crews can resolve the issue. Both cargo and passenger trains have experienced significant delays and cancellations.

Passengers at Karnal station find themselves stranded with no estimated time of departure. The derailment impacted trains such as the Amarpali Express and Unchahar Express. Authorities are working tirelessly under time pressure to address this disruption affecting daily commuters. Once the track is cleared, authorities will also examine what safety improvements can help prevent such mishaps going forward.