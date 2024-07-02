back to top
Search
HaryanaGoods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
HaryanaLatest News

Goods train derails in Haryana’s Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

By: Northlines

Date:

A goods train met with an accident early Friday morning near Taraori, Karnal, causing major disruptions to rail traffic on the crucial Delhi-Ambala route. Around 4-4:30 am, several containers from the freight train veered off the tracks for unknown reasons. Thankfully, no casualties were reported from the incident.

Railway authorities responded swiftly by suspending train movements in both directions to evaluate the situation. Efforts are now underway to remove the fallen containers and repair any track damage, allowing normal services to resume. Officials are also investigating the root cause, which could potentially be due to technical malfunctions or human error.

An estimated 8 containers came off the tracks as the goods train was traveling from Ambala to Delhi. Rail operations between the two cities have come to a standstill until crews can resolve the issue. Both cargo and passenger trains have experienced significant delays and cancellations.

Passengers at Karnal station find themselves stranded with no estimated time of departure. The derailment impacted trains such as the Amarpali Express and Unchahar Express. Authorities are working tirelessly under time pressure to address this disruption affecting daily commuters. Once the track is cleared, authorities will also examine what safety improvements can help prevent such mishaps going forward.

Previous article
July rains provide much needed relief to Punjab and Chandigarh from sizzling heat
Next article
Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jul 2: The southwest monsoon has covered...

Arms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operation In JK Kupwara

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jul 2: Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms...

JK Govt Forms Governing Body for JKSSAAT

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jul 2: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has...

Thanks for that call: Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from quitting after ODI World Cup heartbreak

Northlines Northlines -
BRIDGETOWN (BARBADOS), Jul 2: Had he not received a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

Arms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operation In JK Kupwara

JK Govt Forms Governing Body for JKSSAAT