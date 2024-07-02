July rains provide much needed relief to Punjab and Chandigarh from sizzling heat

The latest rainfall has helped lower the soaring temperatures across parts of Punjab and neighboring Haryana. Several areas received heavy showers recently, giving residents a break from the sweltering heat.

The onset of the monsoon season was declared in Chandigarh after over 20 mm of rain was recorded according to local meteorological data. Other cities like Panchkula and Mohali also witnessed downpours, providing temporary relief.

As per forecasts, more precipitation is likely over the coming days. Regions like Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala and some districts of Punjab have been placed under an orange alert, implying heavy rains can be expected.

The recent downpours come as temperatures had been steadily rising over the past month. In fact, India had faced its hottest June in more than 100 years according to national weather authorities. The resultant heatwave had caused distress for many.

With the arrival of the monsoon, forecast models show above average rainfall is expected across most parts of Northwest India including states like Punjab, Haryana and neighboring UP. While the increased precipitation will help lower temperatures, officials have warned local impacts could turn severe depending on weather systems.

Officials continue monitoring conditions closely and keeping the public updated on potential alerts as the rainy season progresses. In the meantime, residents are making the most of the pleasant interlude brought on by the timely monsoon showers.