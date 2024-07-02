NIA announces Rs. 10 lakh reward for tip-off on Sidhu Moosewala killer Goldy Brar

The hunt is on to apprehend one of Punjab's most wanted criminals. In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a sizeable cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Goldy Brar. He is the alleged mastermind behind the shocking murder of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala earlier this year.

As per sources, the NIA has put out an official public notice offering Rs. 10 lakh for credible details on Goldy Brar's whereabouts. The fugitive is believed to be hiding out in either Canada or the United States since committing this high-profile crime. The announcement is aimed at generating valuable leads from the public to finally nab this elusive gangster. Strict confidentiality will be maintained regarding the identity of informants, as per the notification.

Goldy Brar is the main suspect in an extortion case as well involving firing at a businessman's residence last March in Chandigarh. The multiple charges against him include murder, criminal conspiracy and illegal firearm possession. An Interpol Red Corner notice is already in effect globally to arrest him on sight. The Punjab Police investigation into Moosewala's death points to Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the prime conspirators behind the brutal killing.

This latest development signals the intensified manhunt by Indian agencies to bring Goldy Brar to justice. Anyone providing accurate information about his whereabouts may stand to gain the substantial reward amount. With his name now on the Canadian authorities' top 25 most wanted list too, Brar's days as a fugitive seem numbered. His capture will go a long way in disrupting the operations of criminal syndicates troubling the region.