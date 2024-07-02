Himachal seeks Rs 5000 cr more for disaster-proofing fragile infrastructure

The Himachal Pradesh government has urged the Centre to provide an enhanced fund allocation of Rs.5000 crores specifically for maintaining crucial road and bridge infrastructure across the state. In a representation made to the 16th Finance Commission, the state highlighted its vulnerability to natural disasters due to mountainous terrain.

Officials stated that Himachal is at risk of over 25 different natural hazards such as landslides, earthquakes and flash floods. The state's ecology of young folds in the Himalayas combined with heavy rainfall renders roads and bridges highly susceptible to damage. Recent monsoon destruction had resulted in losses of nearly Rs.10000 crores with over 500 casualties.

It was argued that the uniform disaster risk index applied by the Centre fails to consider higher risks faced by hilly regions. The 15th Finance Commission had allocated Rs.250 crores for disaster management in Himachal till 2026, but the state has now sought to increase this five-fold to Rs.1250 crores. Rising global temperatures have also exacerbated issues with more glacial lakes destabilising mountainsides.

According to experts, about half of Himachal's area faces significant landslide threats. The additional Rs.5000 crores bailout has been demanded specifically for repairing and strengthening the state's road infrastructure which forms lifelines during emergencies in rugged topography. With climate change impacts increasingly damaging Himachal, more focused support is vital to bolster resilience of communities.