back to top
Search
HimachalHimachal seeks Rs 5000 cr more for disaster-proofing fragile infrastructure
HimachalLatest News

Himachal seeks Rs 5000 cr more for disaster-proofing fragile infrastructure

By: Northlines

Date:

The Pradesh government has urged the Centre to provide an enhanced fund allocation of Rs.5000 crores specifically for maintaining crucial road and bridge infrastructure across the state. In a representation made to the 16th Commission, the state highlighted its vulnerability to natural disasters due to mountainous terrain.

Officials stated that Himachal is at risk of over 25 different natural hazards such as landslides, earthquakes and flash floods. The state's ecology of young folds in the Himalayas combined with heavy rainfall renders roads and bridges highly susceptible to damage. Recent monsoon destruction had resulted in losses of nearly Rs.10000 crores with over 500 casualties.

It was argued that the uniform disaster risk index applied by the Centre fails to consider higher risks faced by hilly regions. The 15th Finance Commission had allocated Rs.250 crores for disaster management in Himachal till 2026, but the state has now sought to increase this five-fold to Rs.1250 crores. Rising global temperatures have also exacerbated issues with more glacial lakes destabilising mountainsides.

According to experts, about half of Himachal's area faces significant landslide threats. The additional Rs.5000 crores bailout has been demanded specifically for repairing and strengthening the state's road infrastructure which forms lifelines during emergencies in rugged topography. With climate change impacts increasingly damaging Himachal, more focused support is vital to bolster resilience of communities.

Previous article
Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters
Next article
Amarnath Yatra: The Useful Information & Tips for The Yatris
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jul 2: The southwest monsoon has covered...

Arms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operation In JK Kupwara

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jul 2: Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms...

JK Govt Forms Governing Body for JKSSAAT

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jul 2: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has...

Thanks for that call: Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from quitting after ODI World Cup heartbreak

Northlines Northlines -
BRIDGETOWN (BARBADOS), Jul 2: Had he not received a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monsoon Covers Entire India 6 Days Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

Arms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operation In JK Kupwara

JK Govt Forms Governing Body for JKSSAAT