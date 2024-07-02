Amarnath Yatra: The Useful Information & Tips for The Yatris

The holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji located in the Himalayan mountains of Kashmir

is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus. Lakhs of devotees visit

the cave every year to pay obeisance to the naturally formed ice lingam of Lord

Shiva. However, due to the high altitude location and rugged terrain, the

pilgrimage requires careful planning and preparation to undertake safely. In this

article, we will discuss various useful information and tips that every intending

yatri must keep in mind before embarking on this sacred pilgrimage. We will

cover important aspects like registration process, necessary documents,

appropriate gear, health guidelines, dos and don'ts, emergency contact details,

and more. Following the guidelines will help yatris have a peaceful and

memorable experience during their pilgrimage to this holy cave.

Registration Process

Every yatri must register in advance and carry their unique RFID card during the

yatra. Registration can be done through both offline and online modes. Offline

registration is available at designated bank branches of SBI, JK Bank, Yes Bank,

and PNB across India. Online registration can be done through the Shri

Amarnathji Shrine Board website. Intending yatris need to have a valid

Compulsory Health Certificate issued by an authorized doctor. They can then

register for the upcoming yatra year and collect their RFID card after biometric

authentication from centers in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Only registered

yatris with a RFID card will be permitted to cross security checkpoints during the

pilgrimage.

Necessary Documents

In addition to the RFID card, yatris must carry some important documents with

them like a valid identity proof card, registration permit received after

registration, their health certificate etc. They should never undertake the

pilgrimage without these mandatory papers as they may not be allowed to

proceed further without proper verification. It is also advisable to carry

photocopies of documents in case the originals are lost or damaged during the

journey.

Appropriate Clothing and Gear

As the yatra involves trekking at high altitudes, it is essential to wear proper

trekking shoes and clothes. Women yatris should prefer salwar kameez, pants,

and shirts over sarees. Clothing made from wool and other warm fabrics is

recommended. Other basic gear includes raincoat, umbrella, torch, first-aid kit,

gloves, warm jackets, etc. One must also carry essential items like ID proof,

cash/cards, mobile phone, camera (optional) in a waterproof bag. Portable food

and sufficient water are a must. It is not advisable to leave for the journey

without assessing one's trekking gear and supplies.

Health Guidelines