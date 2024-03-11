Lok Sabha Polls | Election Commission Briefs Its Observers; ECI To Visit J&K Tomorrow

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Election Commission held a briefing here in the national capital on Monday for all its observers for the General Election to Lok Sabha and General Election to Legislative Assemblies 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will address the meeting, according to sources.

The aim of the meeting for over 2000 observers is to streamline strategy to ensure that the model code is implemented during the elections. The observers will monitor polls to ensure the process is “free and fair.”

These police, general and expenditure observers are drawn from services such as IAS, IPS, IRS and other allied services.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will be on its last visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess when polls can be held in the Union Territory and the dates for the Lok Sabha elections are likely to be revealed immediately after that.

“Once the assessment is complete and the visit ends on Wednesday, the commission may announce the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. ECI has earlier visited Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Chennai, and Bhubaneshwar and held meetings with regional parties and top govt officials to assess the poll preparedness of states,” sources said.

Earlier on March 6, a team of officials from the Election Commission of India held a review meeting with all District Election Officers (DEOs), Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City, Superintendents of Police (SPs), DIGs and other senior officials to assess the poll preparedness in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, 2024 at a meeting held at a city hotel in Guwahati.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held sometime between April and May this year. (Agencies)