Fully Prepared To Ensure Peaceful Lok Sabha Elections In J&K: DGP Swain

Pulwama, Mar 11: Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Monday said that police are fully prepared to ensure peaceful Lok Sabha elections whenever they are announced and the force will provide a safe and secure atmosphere to enthusiastic voters.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the police post at Rohmoo in Southern district of Pulwama, the DGP said that police force is fully prepared and geared up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in J&K.

“We will ensure peaceful Lok Sabha polls in J&K. We will provide a safe and secure atmosphere to enthusiastic voters,” the DGP said, in reply to a query.

Replying to another query about links between narco-terror and terrorism, the DGP said that earlier, they had a doubt whether these two are really linked. “As and when investigations progressed, concrete evidence came to fore that narco-trade and terrorism are deeply not only linked but interconnected. Terrorist outfits like Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba are behind this trade,” he said.

The J&K police chief said that the value of Rs 15 lakh consignment of narcotics reaches upto Rs 1 Crore while travelling from Kashmir to Delhi and other parts of the country.

“We have a robust mechanism to curb and crack this trade. It is not so easy but we are doing and the police force is cable to do it,” he said.