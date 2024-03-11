“PM Modi Continues His March Towards Women Empowerment in Third Term”

New Delhi, Mar 11: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for another term leading the nation, he has reiterated his strong commitment to uplifting women across India. In a recent speech, PM Modi highlighted the tremendous progress made for women under his leadership and promised an even brighter future.



Through innovative schemes like loans for self-help groups, bank accounts, and access to healthcare, over 8 lakh crores have already reached women in need. Over 1 crore women have gained financial independence as “Lakhpati Didis”. But Modi is just getting started – he vows the next five years will take India's “Nari Shakti” to new heights.



While past governments saw women's issues as an afterthought, Modi has championed causes like sanitation, fuel access, and financial inclusion from Day 1. Despite early criticism, his vision is empowering communities from the ground up. Through determination and small acts of support, “Didis” across the nation are transforming their lives and livelihoods.



In a move that will turbocharge this progress, Modi distributed over 8,000 crores in loans to women entrepreneurs at the recent “Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat” event. He also awarded 1,000 game-changing “Namo Drone Didis” to expand opportunities in agriculture.



Clearly, Modi 3.0 will write the next inspiring chapter for India's daughters, sisters and mothers. With his leadership, a society that upholds women will continue advancing to new heights of development. The dreams of countless women and girls will be realized through Modi's stride towards a stronger, more vibrant new India.



