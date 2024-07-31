back to top
    Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the for the Union Territory of and for 2024-25.

    The Budget for J&K and relevant appropriation bills were passed by a voice vote. Replying to the debate on the General Budget, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit of the Central Government is proposed to be brought down to 4.9 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25 and further to below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26.

    AC approves Transit Housing for Kashmir Migrant Employees Property Rights for Displaced Persons
    Economic Survey not binding, no rethink on FDI from China: Govt
