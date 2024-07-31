Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25.



The Budget for J&K and relevant appropriation bills were passed by a voice vote. Replying to the debate on the General Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit of the Central Government is proposed to be brought down to 4.9 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25 and further to below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26.