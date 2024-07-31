Economic Survey not binding, no rethink on FDI from China: Govt

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said there is no rethinking in the government to support foreign direct investments (FDI) from China as was pitched by the Economic Survey recently.



He said it was a report that always speaks about new ideas and gives out their own thinking.

The Survey, he said, is not at all binding on the government and there is no thinking on supporting Chinese investments in the country.

“There is no rethinking at present to support Chinese investments in the country,” the minister told reporters here. In 2020, the government made its approval mandatory for FDI from countries that share landed border with India. Countries which share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

The minister was responding on a pitch made by the pre-Budget Economic Survey on July 22 for seeking FDI from China to boost local manufacturing and tap the export market.



As the US and Europe are shifting their immediate sourcing away from China, it is more effective to have Chinese companies invest in India and then, export the products to these markets rather than importing from the neighbouring country, the survey has said.

India faces two choices to benefit from the ‘China plus one strategy' — it can integrate into China's supply chain or promote FDI from China.



The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.