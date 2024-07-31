back to top
Search
    BusinessEconomic Survey not binding, no rethink on FDI from China: Govt
    BusinessLatest NewsLead News

    Economic Survey not binding, no rethink on FDI from China: Govt

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said there is no rethinking in the government to support foreign direct investments (FDI) from China as was pitched by the Economic Survey recently.

    He said it was a report that always speaks about new ideas and gives out their own thinking.

    The Survey, he said, is not at all binding on the government and there is no thinking on supporting Chinese investments in the country.

    “There is no rethinking at present to support Chinese investments in the country,” the minister told reporters here. In 2020, the government made its approval mandatory for FDI from countries that share landed border with . Countries which share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

    The minister was responding on a pitch made by the pre- Economic Survey on July 22 for seeking FDI from China to boost local manufacturing and tap the export market.

    As the US and Europe are shifting their immediate sourcing away from China, it is more effective to have Chinese companies invest in India and then, export the products to these markets rather than importing from the neighbouring country, the survey has said.

    India faces two choices to benefit from the ‘China plus one strategy' — it can integrate into China's supply chain or promote FDI from China.

    The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

    Previous article
    Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the...

    J&K Govt Order : Committee Formed To Evaluate Proposals For Industrial Development Scheme In J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 30: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir...

    ED raids against ex branch manager of J-K Grameen Bank others

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi/Srinagar, Jul 30: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday...

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Appoints Members Of J&K Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget

    AC approves Transit Housing for Kashmir Migrant Employees Property Rights for...

    Fake Gun Licenses: Jammu Police conducts raid on premises, seize documents