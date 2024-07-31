back to top
    AC approves Transit Housing for Kashmir Migrant Employees Property Rights for Displaced Persons

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 30 The Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha approved revised administrative approval for construction of six thousand Transit Accommodations in Valley for Kashmir Migrant Government Employees engaged under PMDP-2015 and taking up allied works at various locations of Transit Accommodations in Kashmir Valley.

    Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were present in the meeting.

    The decision is aimed at creating some allied infrastructure facilities for the transit accommodations which shall facilitate early allotment of quarters to the employees.

    The decision shall enable early completion of construction of targeted accommodation for migrant employees by providing additional funds for construction purposes.

    Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction shall ensure that allied works related to security arrangements like watch tower, installation of CCTV cameras etc. are taken up to ensure security of the inhabitants.

    Meanwhile, the Administrative Council has ended discrimination with the West Pakistan Displaced Persons by granting proprietary rights on State land in favour of such families.

    This shall significantly empower thousands of families across region. It is pertinent to mention that post re-organization of year 2019, Domicile rights have been conferred by Government of to the West Pakistan Displaced Persons.

    The decision fulfills demands of all connected families, which have been requesting for ownership rights since past so many decades. Vesting of proprietary right to West Pakistan Displaced Persons on State land would bring them at par with the Displaced Persons of POJK and their long pending demand will also be fulfilled.

    The Administrative Council also approved conferment of proprietary rights upon Displaced Persons of 1965 in respect of state land. The Government has always remained committed to provide benefits to the Displaced Persons of 1965 as has been granted to Displaced Persons of 1947 and 1971.

    Revenue Department shall ensure that proper safeguards are built in the operational guidelines to prevent any misuse particularly unauthorized encroachments on the state land.

     

     

     

    Fake Gun Licenses: Jammu Police conducts raid on premises, seize documents
    Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

