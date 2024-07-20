back to top
Search
    JammuLive grenade on Govt building rooftop sparks fear in Poonch
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Live grenade on Govt building rooftop sparks fear in Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Jul 19: Bomb disposal squads have defused a live grenade found on the rooftop of a government building in Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

    The recovery of the bomb triggered panic and fear among residents of the government quarters from where it was recovered.

    Some children found the hand grenade while playing on the terrace of a government quarter building in the vicinity of Raja Sukhdev District Hospital on Thursday evening and raised an alarm, prompting the police to rush to the spot, they said.

    A police team cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of residents and hospital staff as the area was struck with the fear of an unsuccessful grenade attack by suspected terrorists, they added.

    The bomb disposal experts were called in to defuse the grenade and an investigation has been launched, the police said.

    The police suspected that someone had thrown the grenade and fled, but it did not explode.

    Later, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Police has launched a search operation after a grenade was found in the premises of a district hospital in Poonch.

    “The SOG team this morning carried out searches in the hospital complex and the adjoining areas,” they added.

    “My kids kept telling me that something was on the terrace and when I went to check, I saw that an object was lying in the corner. My younger son said that he found the object suspicious,” a resident of Gulfam told reporters here.

    “I thought it belonged to the electricity department and I called them because they were working here in the daytime. When he checked, he asked me to tell the security guard because the object did not belong to him,” the woman added.

    The security guard told them that it was a bomb and they needed to inform the police, she said.

    A deputy superintendent of police arrived here with a team and took away the bomb within half an hour, she added.

    The police said they have asked the people to remain alert and report any suspicious movement immediately to the security agencies.

    Previous article
    CS reviews status on JK EPFO transition to Central EPFO
    Next article
    4000 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Shrine
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become force multiplier: VCAS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 19: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has...

    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Friday reviewed...

    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage

    Northlines Northlines -
    3 Indigo flights cancelled, 2 SpiceJet flights delayed at...

    Doda Attack: Forces need to shun traditional ways, change strategy, says former DGP Vaid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 19: The increased terror incidents in Jammu...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become...

    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage