back to top
Search
    Jammu4000 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Shrine
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    4000 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Shrine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Jul 19: A fresh batch of 4,821 pilgrims left a base camp here for the Amarnath shrine in south Himalayas early Friday, officials said.

    The 22nd batch of pilgrims, which included 3,259 men, 1,482 women and eight children, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 150 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at 3.05 am, they said.

    While 3,090 pilgrims will be reaching Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, 1,701 have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

    More than 3.5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the naturally formed ice lingam at the cave shrine so far this year. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

    The yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

    Previous article
    Live grenade on Govt building rooftop sparks fear in Poonch
    Next article
    Court grants bail to former SMC Secy in ‘Kashmir Fight’ blog case
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become force multiplier: VCAS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 19: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has...

    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Friday reviewed...

    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage

    Northlines Northlines -
    3 Indigo flights cancelled, 2 SpiceJet flights delayed at...

    Doda Attack: Forces need to shun traditional ways, change strategy, says former DGP Vaid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 19: The increased terror incidents in Jammu...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become...

    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage