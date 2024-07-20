back to top
    CS reviews status on JK EPFO transition to Central EPFO

    By: Northlines

    Srinagar, JULY 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review the progress of transitioning the and Employees' Provident Fund Organization (JK EPFO) to the Central EPFO under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI.

    The meeting highlighted a substantial increase in subscriber accounts. Before 2019, there were 490,336 accounts, and this number has grown to 768,993 post-transition.

    Similarly, the number of settled claims has risen considerably with 477,090 claims settled, amounting to Rs 2,348 crore.

    It was noted that the transition process is almost complete with the majority of subscriber accounts digitized and transferred to the Central EPF Database.

    The meeting discussed the status of compliance with Government Order No.37-L&E of 2023 dated July 11, 2023, which pertains to the allocation of assets, manpower, and buildings between the J&K government and the Central EPFO.

    Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction with the overall transition progress and directed immediate action to resolve any remaining pending issues.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

