Home Minister stresses on greater synergy among agencies to dismantle terror networks

New Delhi, Jul 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed on greater synergy among security and law enforcement agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting ecosystem to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he directed heads of security agencies and other intelligence and law enforcement organisations to adopt the “whole-of-the government” approach towards national security.

The Home Minister also reviewed the functioning of the Intelligence Bureau's Multi Agency Centre (MAC) that is responsible for tackling the country's security challenges. Shah stressed upon greater synergy between all agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting ecosystem to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country, an official statement said.

He emphasised that MAC has earned the trust of its constituents and it must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for proactive and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders.

While reviewing the overall internal security situation of the country and the fight against terrorism, the home minister impressed upon all the meeting's participants to increase engagement with the MAC and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all law enforcement, anti-drug, cybersecurity and intelligence agencies for decisive and prompt action.

During the meeting, Shah also stressed on constituting a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers drawn from all agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilising big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning driven analytics and technological advancements.

He reiterated that in the face of new and emerging security challenges, security agencies must always be one step ahead in their responses.

The home minister also informed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MAC framework was poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness.

He exhorted all stakeholders to bolster these efforts further through prompt responses and aggressive follow up of shared inputs.