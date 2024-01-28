Light To Moderate Rain, Snowfall Over J&K During Next 24 Hours: MeT

SRINAGAR, Jan 28: Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecasts light to moderate rain and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Currently, the weather is generally cloudy with light rain and snow at a few places, including the ski resort of Gulmarg, with a significant improvement in the minimum temperature at many stations across the Kashmir valley.

The MeT office said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places in J&K with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir Division, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam districts, from Sunday afternoon to January 29 late afternoon.

It said from January 30-31, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places in J&K, with chances of heavy snowfall over a few higher reaches, while the weather will remain generally cloudy with light rain or snow at many places towards late afternoon or evening on February 1-2.

From February 3 to 4, light to moderate rain or snow can occur at many places in J&K.

The MeT office said there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder or lightning in the plains of Jammu Division with light snowfall over higher reaches and moderate snowfall over isolated higher reaches from January 28 (night) to January 31 (afternoon).

It has also issued an advisory that the weather system may lead to the temporary closure of roads in higher reaches and important passes, including Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan Pass, Zojila, etc., particularly from January 28 to 31. Travellers are advised to plan their trip accordingly, the MeT office warned.

Farmers have been advised to withhold irrigation and fertiliser applications and drain out excess water from orchards and fields during the wet weather period. There would be a significant drop in daytime temperature during the period, it said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.3?C above normal against the normal of -1.0?C on Sunday. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 13.3?C on the previous day, which was 5.8C above normal during this period of the season.

The other stations of the Valley had a low of Qazigund -0.6?C, Pahalgam -0.8?C, Kupwara 2.1?C, Kokernag -0.1C, and Gulmarg -3.5C, respectively, the MeT office said.