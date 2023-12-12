LG Sinha stresses on viable new initiatives for ‘Viksit Bharat’

Jammu Tawi, Dec 11: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday joined ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' workshop, launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Vice Chancellors, Heads and faculty members of premier institutions of J&K, who were actively engaged in the workshop at Raj Bhawan Jammu, shared their valuable suggestions during the panel discussion on thematic areas to build a roadmap for students involvement and contribution in ‘Viksit Bharat@ 2047'.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for creating a strong education ecosystem, industrial-academic relation, in the last 9 years, to turn every student into a development soldier.

“Youth has absolute power to create a new vision for society. Youth has the potential to provide the nation influential ideas that will self-replicate and set the development agenda,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, for the first time in the history of India, the youth, symbol of skills and infinite energy, are getting an opportunity to become important stakeholders of a development revolution.

‘Voice of Youth' initiative will ensure the imaginative innovation and ideas of youth are translated into reality, he said.

The Lt Governor urged the Vice Chancellors and other stakeholders to create a structured format and transformative agenda to provide opportunity to youth to participate in building ‘Viksit Bharat' and making J&K top performer in this mission.

Transformation of all developed countries, quantum leap in their economic growth, change in industrial landscape was started from educational institutions, he observed.

It is important that the Vice Chancellors and Head of Institutions must focus on cost-effective technology and viability of new initiatives to power the journey of Viksit Bharat, he said.

He said the workshop and its outcome will also act as a guiding force in accelerating the growth.

Highlighting the role of teamwork and collaborative creativity of students, the Lt Governor said the students have immense energy to rally around the common goal, attract and inspire participation of the society in equal numbers to share the gains from technical skills and knowledge.

“A proud moment has come in the lives of students and they are being handed over the reins of the development of the nation and responsibility to contribute to Viksit Bharat,” he said.

“In the journey of next 20 years, the students will be at the highest point of their career and their creative skills, disruptive ideas would be going through the strongest phase of life and I am confident with opportunities and collaborative efforts they will be able to give new impetus to the journey of Viksit Bharat,” the Lt Governor said.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and senior officials were also present.