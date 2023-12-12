No orders of arrest in connection with SC verdict: JKP

Srinagar, Dec 11: J&K Police on Monday denied getting any orders to arrest in connection with court proceedings including on article 370.

“It is to clarify that police have no orders to affect any kind of arrest, and certainly not connected with court proceedings including on article 370 by the apex court”, police said on X.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day upheld the presidential proclamation of 2019 abrogating Article 370, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Even before the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict, two Jammu and Kashmir mainstream parties alleged that their leaders were put under “house detention”.

The Peoples Democratic Party claimed through a social media post that its president Mehbbooba Mufti has been put under house detention, while the National Conference State Spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah said party vice president Omar Abdullah has been “locked up in his house”.

Police said there are no restrictions on any movement. Examinations as scheduled by different public bodies are being held, businesses are open and transport is plying.

“Common man's normal life continues at its usual pace and police, though alert about attempts of the handful always eager to disrupt peace, have no intention or instructions to curtail this freedom of movement and activities” the post said and added “People are urged to go about their lives and not get hassled or intimidated by social media posts contrary to this”.

“Common public is requested to desist from posting/sharing/propagating instigative/provocative content, misinformation & rumor-mongering across social media platforms”, police added.