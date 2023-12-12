Disciplinary action against doctors, staffers found absent in hospitals

Sopore (J&K), Dec 11: Several doctors and staffers were found absent from three hospitals in Sopore on Sunday night prompting authorities to call for disciplinary action against them, an official said.

An official from the administration told KNO news agency that during a visit to hospitals by Additional DC Sopore SA Raina on Sunday night, several doctors and employees at Sub District hospitals of Sopore, Dangiwacha and Rohama were found absent from their duties.

The doctors/employees were identified as Dr Khursheed, Dr Nazia, Zahoor Ahmad, Tariq Manhas, Reyaz Ahmad, Ishfaq Ahmad, Ghulam Nabi, Mohammad Shafi and Fayaz Ahmed.

Raina passed the directions of a disciplinary action besides deduction of one day salary. The deducted amount will be deposited to the District Red Cross Fund.

Also, the BMOs were directed to forward action taken reports to the DC’s office within two days positively.

The hospital authorities were directed to make necessary repairs of washrooms so that the general public, especially patients do not feel any inconvenience.