back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirLG Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Sidhlakshmi Asthapan, Lokbhawan, Anantnag
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    LG Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Sidhlakshmi Asthapan, Lokbhawan, Anantnag

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Anantnag, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Sidhlakshmi Asthapan, Lokbhawan, Anantnag, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Har Bah'.

    He prayed for the well-being of all and peace and prosperity of J&K.
    The Lt Governor also joined the devotees in the Maha Yagya, organised by the Terathraj Sidhlakshmi Peeth Trust, on Ashadh Shukla Paksha Dwadashi.
    Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the people from all sections of the society to work together with the administration to preserve and protect the ancient shrines and places of religious importance.
    He also reiterated the commitment of the government to improve facilities for the pilgrims of holy pilgrimages in .
    Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; members of Terathraj Sidhlakshmi Peeth Trust and devotees in large numbers were present.

    Previous article
    Four dead, 20 injured as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail in U.P.’s Gonda
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Four dead, 20 injured as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail in U.P.’s Gonda

    Northlines Northlines -
    GONDA/NEW DELHI, July 18: Four people were killed and...

    KU announces 10-day summer vacation for main, satellite campuses from July 25

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 18: The University of Kashmir Thursday announced...

    Important to draw lessons from war, must not repeat same mistakes: CDS at Kargil event

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 18: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on...

    Congress leaders detained as police foils march to Raj Bhawan in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 18:  Scores of Congress leaders were detained...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four dead, 20 injured as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail...

    KU announces 10-day summer vacation for main, satellite campuses from July...

    Important to draw lessons from war, must not repeat same mistakes:...