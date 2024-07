The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers – Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and has directed local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers. The chief minister has asked the officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the passengers injured in the incident.