    JammuInvestigation Launched Into BHSS Batamaloo Misconduct Allegations
    Investigation Launched Into BHSS Batamaloo Misconduct Allegations

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 18: Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Department, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to investigate a complaint filed by Dr Shabina Shamim, a Senior Lecturer in Zoology at BHSS Batamaloo, against the school's Principal, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, for alleged misbehavior and misconduct. The Inquiry Officer is tasked with submitting a detailed report and recommendations to the department within 15 days.

    Click Here To View Order

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

