Investigation Launched Into BHSS Batamaloo Misconduct Allegations

JAMMU, July 18: Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to investigate a complaint filed by Dr Shabina Shamim, a Senior Lecturer in Zoology at BHSS Batamaloo, against the school's Principal, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, for alleged misbehavior and misconduct. The Inquiry Officer is tasked with submitting a detailed report and recommendations to the department within 15 days.

