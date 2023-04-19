LG Sinha launches ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan’, Daksh Kisan, Kisan Sathi

Jammu Tawi, Apr 19: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today launched three significant initiatives, ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan', Daksh Kisan (Skilling of farmers) & Kisan Sathi (IT Dashboard for digitisation of services for farmers) for effective and efficient implementation of projects under Holistic Development of Agriculture & Allied Sectors.

The Lt Governor said the 4-month long ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' with help of PRIs focusing on farmers' orientation, skilling courses for all interventions, will ensure that the meticulous plan reaches the fields and prepare our farmers to meet new challenges, explore new possibilities and make the farming accessible & profitable.

10,695 training sessions between April to August 2023 in all 20 districts will bring together entire farming community and the collective resolve will not only make the scheme an unprecedented success but also provide a new direction to young farmers, he added.

“Holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors have three important dimensions, economic development, social inclusion and environmental protection and this campaign would pay special attention on these for the progress and lasting prosperity of farmers,” said the Lt Governor.

Earlier, the UT-level training & orientation program of officers for effective implementation of 29 projects under holistic agriculture development plan was conducted during Phase-I.

The Lt Governor reiterated the UT Government's commitment to empower the farmers of J&K and providing them easy access to productive resources, financial, technical support and the extension services.

“Empowering smallholder farmers is our top priority. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, various steps have been taken to strengthen rural infrastructure, to increase productivity and diversification to higher value crops,” he said.

The Lt Governor called upon all the stakeholders to come together to ensure effective implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Plan.

The collaborative efforts of UT administration, PRIs, Progressive farmers, Cooperative Societies, Self-Help Groups, FPOs and other stakeholders will be the central pillar of the efforts to realize the goal of atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir in agriculture sector, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the banking institutions and government departments to bridge the gap in financial assistance to the farmers.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the efforts to attract investment in agriculture, developing a rural-urban market network and enabling small farmers to play a big role in the value chain.

Keeping in view the agro-climatic condition, we have mapped such areas where there is no irrigation facility but there is a possibility of growing millet crops, which can ensure good price to the farmers for their produce. This will also contribute to the millet revolution in Jammu Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

Jugal Kishore Sharma and Er. Gulam Ali Khatana – Members of Parliament and Sh Bharat Bhushan, DDC Chairperson Jammu also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the growth recorded in Jammu Kashmir in Agriculture & allied sectors in the past few years.

On the occasion, J&K Bank Kisan Cards were distributed among the beneficiary farmers.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department; Prof. Nazir Ah. Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST- Kashmir; PRI members, senior officials and farmers in large numbers were present.