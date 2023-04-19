Chief Justice inaugurates Fast Track Court, Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Apr 19:

Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, today inaugurated Fast Track Court Jammu in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh (Administrative Judge District Jammu).

The Fast Track Court Jammu has been constructed, renovated and beautified under the guidance of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Sanjeev Kumar besides monitoring and supervision of Khalil Choudhary, Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court Jammu.

The members of High Court Bar Association, Jammu, addressing during the ceremony, expressed their views that all other courts situated in District Court Complex Jammu and other courts of UT of J&K and Ladakh may also be constructed, renovated and beautified on the same pattern of Fast Track Court Jammu. The court has been constructed on moderate and unique concept in the Judiciary of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice Rajneesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Waseem Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Judges of High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General High Court of J&K and Ladakh, M K Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Y P Bourney, Registrar Vigilance High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Session Judge Jammu along with other Judicial Officers of district Jammu, Sobha Ram Gandhi, Registrar Judicial High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Jammu, Amit Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Anoop Sharma, Registrar IT, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Prem Sagar, Secretary High Court Legal Services Authority, Parveen Pandoh, Joint Registrar Judicial/Protocol High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Jammu wing) and Vikram Sharma, President, High Court Bar Association Jammu, Rohit Sharma, President Young Lawyer Association along with other respective executive members were present during the ceremony.