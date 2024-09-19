LG Sinha hails historic voter turnout

Srinagar, Sep 18: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed his gratitude to the people of the region for their active participation in the first phase of the election.

In a message following the polls, he said, “Congratulations J&K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters, who exercised their franchise in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free & fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people's faith in democratic values.”

The record voter turnout is seen as a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir, indicating a strong engagement with the democratic process.

This first phase of the election was conducted amidst tight security, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere that allowed voters to exercise their rights freely.