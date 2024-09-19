Cong expels Srinagar district president

Srinagar, Sep 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday expelled the Srinagar District Congress Committee President and two others from the primary membership of the party for alleged breach of alliance unity.

“In light of the breach of alliance unity by various party leaders, Congress today expelled the DCC President and two others from the basic membership of the party,” a party spokesperson said in a statement.

The JKPCC spokesperson said, “After failing to file a response to a show cause notice issued upon Srinagar DCC President and others, the party has expelled Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan (DCC President Srinagar), Manzoor Ahmad Bhat (Khonmoh, Srinagar), and PCC Secretary Asif Ahmad Beigh from the basic membership of the party, with immediate effect.”

They had filed their nomination papers against the spirit of the alliance. The breach of alliance unity shall not be tolerated, the spokesperson added.