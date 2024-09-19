Srinagar Prepares for PM Modi’s Visit with Heightened Security Measures

Srinagar, Sept 19: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Srinagar today, security measures have been tightened in the area.

Visuals from Srinagar have shown installation of multiple checkpoints with increase in deployment of CRPF personnel.

One of the citizens said, “PM Modi is coming for his visit, citizens from all over Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming him. Elections are being conducted peacefully and candidates are campaigning. The youth of the territory have hopes from PM Modi that he will bring employment opportunities for them. We also hope that he will take measures regarding lowering the electricity bills and giving loan waivers to farmers. We hope that he will bring something for the public of Jammu and Kashmir, as public believes that PM is responsible for every citizen in the country, so, we hope that he will fulfil the demands of the public with responsibilities.”

Notably, polling for the second and third phases in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively.

On September 18, the first phase of assembly elections was conducted on 24 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region. A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling.

The Election Commission, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said, “Building on the successful foundation of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, peaceful and enthusiastic voting marked the beginning of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Voters from all sections of society responded to the ‘call of democracy' wholeheartedly, reaffirming the confidence expressed by CEC Rajiv Kumar during the announcement of assembly elections that the people of J-K will give a befitting reply to the nefarious forces attempting to disrupt the electoral process,” it added.

The poll panel said that the long queues of voters at the polling stations showcased to the entire world, the deep trust and confidence of the people of J-K in the democratic exercise. Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 percent, while the Pulwama district recorded the lowest at 46.65 per cent.

Earlier on September 14, PM Modi addressed a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.