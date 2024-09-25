back to top
    LG Sinha congratulates people on high voter turnout in second phase of J&K Polls

    Srinagar, Sept 25: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended hearty congratulations to the voters of second phase of Assembly Election for turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. In a social media post, the Lieutenant Governor applauded the spirit of the people to strengthen the democratic values and for upholding the rich democratic traditions.
    The Lieutenant Governor posted on X:
    “I would like to congratulate voters of Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar for turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. I applaud the spirit of the people to strengthen the democratic values and to uphold our rich democratic traditions.

