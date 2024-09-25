back to top
    J&K Govt OrdersDEO orders suspension of Dy Chief Education Officer
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    DEO orders suspension of Dy Chief Education Officer

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    KISHTWAR, Sept 25: The District Election Officer (DEO) Kishtwar has placed Deputy Chief Officer (Dy CEO) Kishtwar under suspension for alleged dereliction of duties.
    As per an order, Masood Ahmed Qazi, Deputy CEO Kishtwar, was suspended for leaving the headquarter without prior permission, thus affecting the Government functioning as also the election work.

    Click Here To View Order

    Cong, allies don’t like peace in J-K; want to bring back Art 370: PM Modi
