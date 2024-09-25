DEO orders suspension of Dy Chief Education Officer

KISHTWAR, Sept 25: The District Election Officer (DEO) Kishtwar has placed Deputy Chief Education Officer (Dy CEO) Kishtwar under suspension for alleged dereliction of duties.
As per an order, Masood Ahmed Qazi, Deputy CEO Kishtwar, was suspended for leaving the headquarter without prior permission, thus affecting the Government functioning as also the election work.
