LG Sinha conducts on-site inspection of SASB’s Office, Yatri Niwas

Srinagar, Apr 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the progress of the Office and Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor made an inspectional visit to the prestigious project site and directed the Officials to fast-track the construction works to complete the targeted floors ahead of schedule.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and other senior officials were present.