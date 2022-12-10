LG inaugurates Digital Skill Development programme for the wards of JKP Martyrs to generate sustainable livelihood

Jammu, December 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Digital Skill Development programme for the wards of J&K Police Martyrs to generate sustainable livelihood, today at J&K Police Public School, Miran Sahib.

The Lt Governor said that the initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Indus Towers Limited is a tribute to bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir Police who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

The Lt Governor reiterated the Government’s commitment to take concrete measures for the families of the martyrs so that they may live a life of comfort and dignity. He said the welfare of the families of those, who served and protected the country’s integrity and sovereignty, will always be the top priority of the government.I pay my humble tributes to those immortal heroes, who sacrificed their own lives in order to promote the lives of others. J&K Police, Army, Central Police Forces have made significant contribution in nation building. Let us all together take a pledge to discharge our duty towards the families of our martyrs and strengthen our resolve to work for their well-being, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged society, enlightened citizens, business organizations and corporate to discharge their social duty and responsibility.A grateful and thankful society must collectively support the Government to create a system, which provides ample opportunities to the dependents of the martyrs, he added.The Lt Governor asked the Indus Towers Limited to ensure 100% placements of children who are enrolled in the skill development training.

Skill Development program must have an overarching impact on economic independence of the trainees. It should be followed by Job placement & self-employment. Hand-holding needs to be extended to the trainees after successful completion of the course, observed the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the significance of equipping the youth with Market-driven Skills, the Lt Governor stressed that the skill training should develop skill sets to meet the requirements of industries setting up businesses in J&K.

The Lt Governor further emphasized on extending necessary assistance for self-employment & entrepreneurial programmes, benefits of welfare schemes of Government by appointing dedicated nodal officer and CSR initiatives of Corporate to families of Martyrs through a structured way.

Family members of Police Martyrs should be connected with quality livelihood opportunities through schemes like NRLM, Umeed, Mission Youth, and other ongoing programs of the Government, he added.The Lt Governor appreciated Principal and all associated with J&K Police Public School for their noble work of educating the Children of police personnel.

It is education that will transform India as a knowledge power house in the future, he observed.

The new initiative offers Digital Literacy Lessons to 50 J&K Police martyrs’ wards and support of connecting them with potential employers. It is aimed at making beneficiaries digitally literate by equipping them with IT & employability skills, it was informed.

Dilbag Singh, DGP appreciated the new beginning of J&K Police Public School in collaboration with Indus Towers. He also lauded the efforts of J&K Police Wives Association for taking the journey of J&K Police Public School to greater heights.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief of Regulatory & CSR, Indus Towers spoke on the key features of the Digital Skill Development training and exposing beneficiaries to career development skills.We are grateful to the J&K Police department for providing the training facility and other basic amenities to seamlessly execute the programme, he added.

Sukesh Thareja, Circle CEO, Jammu & Kashmir, Indus Towers, in his welcome address highlighted the vision of the Indus Towers initiative under the CSR for skill development for Wards of J&K Police Martyrs.Later, the Lt Governor visited the Computer lab where the skill development training will be held and also interacted with the Children and their trainers.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; senior Police officers; families of Police Martyrs, and Principal, faculty and students of Police Public School were present on the occasion.