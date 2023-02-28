LG inaugurates Civil Services Officers Institute at Srinagar

SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI), here at M A Road. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the institute will promote welfare of officers, integration of services and organize seminars, symposiums to meet the needs and challenges of civil administration. The Lt Governor also interacted with the Officers present on the occasion and suggested to establish and maintain libraries and information services to facilitate the officers. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner, Science & Technology and other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration were present.