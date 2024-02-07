LG congratulates Paharis, Reassures Gujjars-Bakarwals

Jammu Tawi, Feb 6: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha issued a statement on the historic occasion of passing of Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha stated,“A historic day for Jammu Kashmir! Lok Sabha has cleared the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to grant scheduled tribe status to Paharis, Padari Tribes, Koli & Gadda Brahmin, fulfilling the long pending demand of these communities.

The Govt has ensured inclusion of these communities in Scheduled Tribes list will have no impact on current level of reservations available to Gujjars, Bakarwals& other tribe & they will continue to get reservation like before.

After the bill is cleared in Rajya Sabha, the UT administration will issue necessary notifications ensuring that the people included in the existing list of Scheduled Tribes continue to get the same level of reservation.

The UT administration is committed to build a J&K which focuses on balanced development and benefits all sections of society with the Mantra of inclusive development.

“I also appeal to the people and community elders to discharge their responsibilities well and counter any misinformation being spread by miscreants on level of reservation to the communities.

I reiterate that the inclusion of new communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes will not impact current level of reservations available to the existing Scheduled Tribe communities such as Gujjars and Bakarwals”.