Police attaches property of drug peddler in Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Feb 6: Police on Tuesday attached the property of a notorious drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police said a two-story residential house of one notorious drug peddler identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sopat Devsar, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act 1985.

Bhat is currently under detention at Kote-Bhalwal Jammu under the PIT-NDPS Act.

The accused drug peddler is involved in several NDPS cases involving police station Devsar.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of the investigation and inquiry conducted by the police.

The property was, prima facie, acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.